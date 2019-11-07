Talpa Talk 11-7-19

Hello to All: It has been a quiet week out here. Yup, been gone again. To Ooooklahoma where the wind comes whuppin’ down the plains. The Great Grands mom was to go for a week with her mother. That would leave a very unexperienced dad to take care of a 6, 3 and 1 ½ year old. He could probably do one at a time but three would probably swamp him. He is on the road sometimes 2 or 3 weeks at a time so this gave him a good rest time.

That little boy is a full time go getter. We have a lot of fun. He was listening to his sisters telling knock knock jokes but all he caught was the knock knock. We filled it in for him. Taught him to say “knock knock” we would ask “who’s there” and he would answer “ME”.

Had a lot of fun over the days taking turns of who ask knock knock.

The weather was nice for that week so we got the kids outside all we could. Bubba has a little “trike” that is foot propelled. He didn’t have long enough legs to scoot along so I pushed and he steered,

some what. The oldest girl, Chole, has a little bike (with trainer wheels) that she zooms around on and Zoey has a tricycle. No one got run over, which was a small miracle in itself. I had to watch out or get run over. This also gave the father, Blake, a chance to have some quality time with the kids one at a time.

That sure gets to be a long road. Didn’t see much out of the ordinary. I did look at one pasture that had several cows and noticed one cow in particular. She had her head down grazing but there was someone very close on the other side. It wasn’t a calf, but much bigger, almost a big as the cow. It was down on its front legs suckling from the cow. Must have been her calf at one time or she wouldn’t allow that. Guess he never got weaned altogether.

On the way back we got a late start. Instead of noon it was more like 7:00 pm. Driving at night is not one of my favorite things todo. Do the drivers coming from the opposite direction really want to have the oncoming traffic (me) coming at them 75 mph blinded by their headlights? Usually you can blink your high beam and they also dim their lights. Some don’t. What do you do when you have three cars coming at you and it is the third one back with its lights on bright?

Not much, about all I can do is look down at the white line on the right side of road and hope nothing is on my side of the road. Like a cow or deer.

We got in late, about 11:00 pm. Long day. So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob