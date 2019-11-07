Virginia Chapman April 26, 1925 – November 04, 2019

Virginia Juel Chapman, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at her

home in Ballinger, TX, on Monday, November 4, 2019, at the age of 94.

She was born April 26, 1925, to Luther and Juel Smith outside of Winters, Texas. After

graduating from Winters High School, she attended business school in Abilene. She then met

and married Kelly Chapman on December 28, 1947, and they made their home in Ballinger.

She was a homemaker and participated in her children’s school and church activities. When the

children started junior high, she went to work as a secretary for Johnny Hallford, area

missionary, and Ferris Akins, Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Ballinger. In 1967, she began

working in the office at Ballinger Memorial Hospital, where she later served as office manager

until she retired in 1991, after 24 years of service.

For many years, Virginia and Kelly enjoyed playing golf and canasta with special friends. She

loved working in her yard – planting flowers and trying to keep her grass alive in the Texas heat.

She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church, the Mary Martha Sunday School Class,

and the WMU. She helped for years with Vacation Bible School and other church activities;

especially those involving her children. She and her friend Janice Patton taught the five year old

Sunday school class for many years. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the

Ballinger Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

She loved spending time with her family and attending the grandchildren’s special activities

including birthday parties, graduations, and sporting events. The grandchildren loved to visit and

stay at “Grandmother’s House” to enjoy her spaghetti, cookies, and a little “TLC.” Friends were

always welcome at Grandmother and Pa’s house!

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Juel Smith; in-laws Clyde and Ola

Chapman, and her husband of 71 years, Joseph “Kelly” Chapman of Ballinger. She was also

preceded in death by her Aunt, Emma Mae Munson; sister, Katherine Hardegree and husband

Talton; sister, Lucille West, and husband Vernon; brother, Luther “Doc” Smith, and wife

Evelyn; and special niece, Dava Cloudt.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Jennings and husband, Curtis, of Ballinger; son, Randy

Chapman and wife, Sherri, also of Ballinger; grandchildren, Kelliann Hoelscher and husband,

Chris of Southlake, TX; Wesley Jennings and wife, Courtney of Little Elm, TX; Amber Sellers

and husband, Nolan of San Angelo, TX; and Rachael Schmidt and husband, Joey of Austin, TX;

great-grandchildren, Jayden Sellers, Jackson Jennings, Dylan Sellers, Grayson Jennings,

Madeline Schmidt, and Hudson Schmidt; a special niece Carolyn Finley and husband, Fred, as

well as many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Irma Mata and Melissa Vigil for their

devotion and loving care. They would also like to thank Ballinger Home Health and Hospice,

Meals on Wheels, Ballinger Memorial Hospital, Dr. Bradley Bundrant, and Dr. Alan Hardwicke.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, November 7 at

Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 8 at

the First Baptist Church in Ballinger with Rev. Ferris Akins officiating, assisted by Pastor Ryan

Matlock. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, Ballinger Memorial Hospital Foundation, or the

Ballinger Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.