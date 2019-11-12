Ballinger trounces TLCA

On Friday November the 8th Ballinger traveled to San Angelo to take on Texas Leadership Charter Academy at Lakeview Stadium.

Ballinger dominated this game from start until finish in a 62-0 victory. The starting offense scored 6 touchdowns on 8 offensive plays Before the starters were pulled. The game looked almost academic. Everything went the way of the Bearcats on offense and defense. The young guys called up from Junior Varsity played the entire second half and didn’t let their foot off the pedal, holding the Eagles scoreless and scoring two touchdowns of their own.

Ballinger will next travel to Graham to take on the Childress Bobcats on Friday, November 15th at 7PM. In a rematch from last years bi-district playoff game. Childress started off the season very rough, going 0-5, before rebounding in district play winning 4 out of their last 5. Ballinger is also on a 5 game winning streak coming into the playoffs.

Players of the Game against TLCA:

Sophomore Beau Perkins played for a little over one quarter of the game and finished with 9 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown. This gave Perkins his first 100 yard rushing performance and first touchdown of his Varsity career.

Dylan Hostetter and Peter Alfaro both had their first career touchdowns as well. This was an especially momentous occasion for Peter as it was his first game back after his battle with cancer.

Sophomore Landen Landers scored his first Varsity touchdown on a 55 yard touchdown strike from Carter Arrott on what appeared to be a broken play. Both players made a great adjustment and made something happen.

Freshman Nathan Rivera-McDuffee in his first Varsity game action had 71 yards on 4 carries averaging 17.8 yards per carry.

The entire JV defense stepped up and didn’t allow a score. It was impressive as the game was out of reach, but they continued to play with a passion.

Who to watch vs Childress:

In order to win the game the Ballinger lines have to set the tone. Ballinger is at their best when their linebackers are able to move freely and make plays. The linebackers are going to try and continue making plays in the backfield.

On offense Tyler Vaughn should have a big game throwing the ball. This looks to be the first time that Tyler will play 4 full quarters at quarterback and he could easily have a 300 yard passing game. Weston Rollwitz should beat the defense deep at least once If Childress tries to stop the deep ball it will open the underneath routes. Vaughn is great at taking what the defense gives.

Look for Darrin Hall to have a big game also in his first full game back since his early season injury. Darrin having success allows Cooper to focus on defense. If Cooper can stay fresh on defense by not playing offense then the linebacking corps is going to be even more dangerous.