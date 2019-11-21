2019 Big Country CEU Conference

This conference provides pesticide applicators Continuing Education Units (CEU’s) for recertification with both Texas Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Division and TDA’s Structural Division. This conference offers timely and relevant information for the treatment of pests and diseases. 5 CEU’s for TDA Agricultural Division 6 CEU’s for TDA Structural Division Location: The Conference will be held at the Big Country Hall located on the grounds of the Taylor County Expo Center. Time/Date: Dec. 12. 2019 Registration- 8:30 a.m. Program begins -9:00 a.m. Cost: Early Registration (By December 6, 2019) $50.00 Regular Registration (After December 6) $60.00 For more information, contact the Taylor County Extension office at 325-672-6048 Registration forms can be found at our website: http://taylor.agrilife.org/ Individuals with disabilities who require auxiliary aid or accommodations are asked to contact the Taylor County Extension office in advance of the program. Extension programs serve people of all ages regardless of socioeconomic level, race, color, sex, religion, disability or national origin.