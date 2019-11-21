Ronald G Cooper October 10, 1928 – November 20, 2019

Ronald G Cooper went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

He was born to the late Oscar Van and Minnie (Nelson) Cooper on October 10, 1928, in Crews, Texas. Ronald grew up in Winters and went to school at Winters High School. He married Lillian Dale Bounds in November of 1949. He worked as a farmer and spent time working in the oil field as well.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents as well as his wife Lillian Cooper, sister Louise Woods, brothers Doyle and Larry Cooper, and grandson Matthew Meyer.

He is survived by his five children – Glenda Lynch & husband, Chuck, of Los Angeles, California; Ann McCaslin, & husband, Kenny, of Winters; Frances Meyer, & husband, Mike, of Winters; Douglas Cooper, & wife, Dr. Ilene Cooper, of San Angelo; and David Cooper of Winters; and his sister Launa Nicholson of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Ronald has 11 grandchildren – Amy L’Abbe of White River Junction, Vermont; Kimberly Hannah, & husband, Eric, of Austin; Chris McCaslin of Rockwall; Shane McCaslin of Winters; Jennifer Lasly, & husband, Ryan, of Germany; Nikki Woods, & husband, Casey, of San Angelo; Lindsay Tipton of San Angelo; Shannon Tipton of College Station; Justin Meyer, & wife, Ashley, of Corpus Christi; Jessica Ahrens & husband, Will, of Winters; Jonathan Meyer, & wife, Nicki, of Winters; Darcy Meyer, wife, deceased grandson, Matthew Meyer.

Mr. Cooper has 22 great-grandchildren. Brandon L’Abbe of Burlington, Vermont; Brianna L’Abbe of Stratham, New Hampshire; Erin and Lily Hannah of Austin; Evy and Colton McCaslin of Rockwall; Megan, Joseph and Joshua Lasly of Germany; Chasity Cacek, Kayel, Rachel and Mikailah Woods of San Angelo; Haley, Jaydon, and Isabella Meyer of Corpus Christi; Mason and Alyssa Meyer of Winters; Emily and Sarah Ahrens of Winters; Delaney and Natalie Meyer of Winters.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Crews Cemetery.