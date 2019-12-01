The 2019 Little Miss Merry Christmas contest was hosted on Saturday, November 30th in downtown Ballinger in conjunction with Christmas in Olde Ballinger. Each contestant added a Christmas Parade float entry and was interviewed by a panel of judges. A crowning ceremony was hosted at The Pioneer Plaza Gazebo at 3 o’clock in the afternoon. Saige Anene, kindergarten daughter of Jamal and Sylvia Anene, was crowned 2019 La Petite Little Miss Merry Christmas. Zoey Vela, 2nd grade daughter of Kayla Mannis, was 1st Runner Up Petite Little Miss Merry Christmas. Andrea Quinonez, 3rd grade daughter of Amanda and Simon Quinonez, was crowned 2019 Petite Little Miss Merry Christmas. Destiny Vela, 5th grade daughter of Kayla Mannis, was 1st Runner Up Little Miss Merry Christmas. McKenna Smith, 4th grade daughter of Justin and Meagan Smith, was crowned 2019 Little Miss Merry Christmas. The Ballinger Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Merchants association would like to extend special thanks to Landy Cason for being the emcee of the crowning ceremony. Landon Lynch, son of Reneé Fulton and Logan Lynch, for escorting each contestant at the crowning ceremony. The sash donations by The Treadmill and tiarra donations by Talented Friends Boutique. Each contestant was given a goody bag of assorted donations by the Downtown Merchants Association.

Picture front row, left to right: Landon Lynch, Andrea Quinonez, Saige Anene, and Zoey Vela. Back row, left to right: McKenna Smith and Destiny Vela.