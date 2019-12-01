Paint Rock ISD is Building a New Track “It’s been a long run”

“… And at the tape, the winner is …. Paint Rock”, a familiar statement at track meets for decades now. Paint Rock recently finished sixth last week in the 1A Boys Cross Country State Championship Meet. Paint Rock has consistently placed students in the State meets in both Cross Country and Track, including outstanding performances in Girls State Cross Country, Boys State Cross Country, 200 Meter Dash (State Championship), 110 Girls Hurdles, 100 Meter Dash, Long Jump, High Jump, Triple Jump, 400 Meter Run, 400 Meter Relay, 800 Meter Run, 800 Meter Relay, Mile Relay, 3200 Meter Run,… for over 50 years now. It’s a championship tradition in Paint Rock…. and all without having a truly modern asphalt track of their own.

Paint Rock ISD’s “track” has consisted of a patch of gravel and overgrown grass since the school was started in 1887. Every so many years the school would replace the gravel or dirt and maybe grade the track but it was still dirt and gravel…. and Paint Rock athletes just kept winning. They would run their hearts out around their home “track” and the dirt covered streets of Paint Rock. Then they would go practice or compete at other schools’ tracks. Since the Paint Rock track was longer than the 400 Meters that other tracks are, Paint Rock’s athletes would see improved times from the times recorded on their “home” track. They also learned a valuable lesson from running on dirt and gravel… if you run faster than everyone else, if you lead the pack,… you don’t have to eat and breath their dust… Instead, let them breath your dust.

Over the years, Paint Rock athletes have “borrowed” the tracks of other nearby schools after their schools athletes completed their own workouts. Schools like Veribest, Eden, Ballinger, Winters, San Angelo, KOA hills (San Angelo), Spring Creek (San Angelo), Concho River, and Angelo State University have all seen Paint Rock athletes practice on their courses or tracks. It’s hard to practice track, especially the hurdles, long jump, triple jump, and the pole vault when your “home track” does not have a pit, a runway,… or lanes for that matter. The track and cross country athletes at Paint Rock have run up and down the streets of Paint Rock that the routes have taken on a language and life of their own. “The Church mile” is a specific route that takes the kids by and around three of the town’s churches. The “Dump Road”, “Tennis 1/2 mile” and “River Run” are but a few of the other courses around Paint Rock designed to both challenge the runners and protect them from hazards, pot holes, dogs, etc.. The Paint Rock athletes are such a common sight out running that they even have made up their own team T-shirts and slogans such as “We Run this Town…” and “Faster than a small town rumor”,…

There is nothing like a long run down a dirt road or gravel track to make you dream about… running on a new eight lane asphalt track.

Now the dream will be a reality.

Information on the new PRISD track: