Peggy Lurine (Gann) Brown August 10, 1931 – November 29, 2019

Peggy Lurine Brown, 88, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at her home in Ballinger, Texas.

She was born August 10, 1931 to Henry and Gertrude Gartrell in Strawn, Texas. She married Ruben “Sonny” L. Gann and had three children. He preceded her in death on March 14, 2002. She remarried Earl Brown on December 11, 2004.

Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Sonny, daughters Kay Neethling and Ollie Fay Poindexter, and a grandson.

She is survived by her husband Earl, and daughter Pam Alexander of White House, Texas. Peggy is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Peggy will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Lange Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 2, at Miles Cemetery with Myron Halford officiating.