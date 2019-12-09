Talpa Talk 12-9-19

Hello to all:

It has been a quiet week out here. Actually a couple of weeks. Yeah, yeah , I know. Same old excuses. We did get up to OK and stayed a bit longer that expected. I got to playing with Bubba and the days just fly by. He doesn’t know anything so everything I show him is new and exciting. Now, he can not only walk, he can run! And ride a tricycle. We play cars and trucks and sometimes the big ball to toss back and forth. I probably over did it a bit with the Thanksgiving dinner. At first I thought that I had hurt myself, but it all packed down. Having to find jeans that are one size larger than what I usually wear.

For the most part, the weather was nice. We did have a couple or three days of rain and threats of bad storms but the storms never showed up. Looks like Talpa got some rain while we were gone.

I am going to try to go to Austin area this next weekend. My third youngest is David. He claims that he is going to have a birthday party for me. He did ask what kind of cake I like best. That would be German Chocolate. So, I will have to look for some pants two sizes larger. I have them somewhere. Never throw anything away. Judy and I will drive over on Friday and spend the night in a near by hotel. This is a treat from my son. Then on Saturday morning we will go over to his house, if I can find it. First you go down FM road ??? then turn off on county rd ??? We will find it some how. Said that he was going to grill steak. No, we won’t have an Elvis impersonator. That couldn’t be bad. It will be the Cake that does me in. Judy will probably have to drive back.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob