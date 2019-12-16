Ballinger Boys and Girls Basketball Back to Back Tournament Champs

The Ballinger LadyCats and Bearcats last week won the Winters tournament despite some hiccups along the way. This week they both traveled to Coleman to the Annual Bluecat Tournament and other than a two point loss to host team Coleman by the LadyCats the Ballinger teams were victorious throughout.

After graduating 6 Seniors last year the LadyCats were expected to go through some growing pains this season. Some may consider that to be the case, but winning two tournaments before the start of district play is a very successful start to the year. Int eh tournament the LadyCats were led by Senior Rosemary Delgado who had a tournament high 16 points for the LadyCats against Veribest. Rosemary is in her third year of Varsity and is looking to go out with a bang who, along with Sarah Booher and Camilla Gonzalez, are the senior leaders of the team this season. The LadyCats non-district schedule is complete and they will kick off district play December 17th at TLCA.

The Ballinger boys, as of the writing of this article, are on a 10 game win streak and have won back to back tournaments. Their last loss, against the Merkel Badgers, was avenged in the Coleman tournament in a 59-29 defeat of Merkel. Jonathan Delgado has been named All-tournament team back to back tournaments as well. Adrian Anene, James Washington and DJ Cavazos are the Senior leaders of the Ballinger Bearcats. The Bearcats will play in one post-Christmas tournament in Monahans before they ramp up district play at Grape Creek January 3rd.