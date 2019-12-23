A Weekly Friendship to Talk About

Amaya McDuffee and her “best friend” Jason the Trash Man as she lovingly calls him have developed an adorable relationship. She makes sure to greet him every Wednesday morning before heading to school. Jason is an employee of Republic Services and every Wednesday when he sees Amaya stand out in the front yard waving he makes sure to stop and wave back to her. Periodically she makes him little gift bags with snacks and presents to make his day go by a little easier. This year Jason brought Amaya a Christmas gift, to include a Republic Services hardhat. She was thrilled to get the gift and this friendship is a gift that keeps on giving!