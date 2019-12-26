Manuel G Fuentes November 20, 1937 – December 23, 2019

Manuel De Jesus Gomez Fuentes, age 82 of Rowena Texas, was called home to his final resting place on Monday, December 23rd, 2019, while surrounded by his family and friends at Ballinger Memorial Hospital.

Manuel was born on November 20th, 1937, in Del Rio, Texas to Isabel and Enedina Fuentes. It was while attending a dance in Rowena, Texas, that Manuel met the love of his life, Elisa Quirino. Manuel and Elisa eloped April 20th, 1958, then on May 3rd, 1958, they professed their love and commitment to one another in front of the Lord and their closest family and friends. Over the years their love grew stronger and their family grew bigger as they made their home in Rowena, Texas. One of the most important lessons that Manuel taught his eight children, was the importance of hard work and good family values. His lesson began in 1967, when he started his job at Mueller’s Supply Incorporated in Ballinger, Texas. Manuel was no stranger to hard work, working his way from manufacturing up to a sales position. Manuel later was named top salesman of the year and would continue as top salesman for many years. It was because of his hard work and support of his family, he was able to open up his family business, Fuentes BBQ for all those to enjoy. It was at the barbecue place where he was able to share his passion for cooking, while enjoying time with his family. Manuel retired from Mueller’s after 36 years in April 2003. Manuel’s legacy will remain as his children keep his Spirit alive through their hard work. Manuel knew his success could not have been possible without his Lord and savior in his life. He served the Lord and his community through his parish St Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena, Texas. Manuel was a member of The Knights of Columbus, served as a Eucharistic Minister, attended cursillos, and brought many people to the Lord.

All those who knew Manuel, knew how much he loved Astros baseball, Houston Oilers and Dallas Cowboy football, fishing, hunting, dancing, gardening, and cooking. Manuel is preceded in death by his parents Isabel and Enedina Fuentes, brothers Rojelio , Isabel Jr. and Ruben Fuentes, son Hector Fuentes, grandson’s Michael Fuentes, and Zachary Ramon. Manuel leaves behind his wife of 61 years Elisa Fuentes, sister Ina Albarado, brother Rudy Fuentes, daughters Rachel Galvan and husband Harry of Ballinger, Texas, Hilda Ramon and husband Roger, and Eva Ruiz and husband Angel both of Rowena Texas, Annabelle Guerra of Midland, Texas, sons Eloyed Fuentes and wife Heather, and Joe Fuentes, both of Ballinger ,Texas, and Israel Fuentes of Rowena, Texas, and 24 grandkids and 13 great grandkids.

Rosary for Manuel will be recited at Lange Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, December 26th, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church , in Rowena, Texas, on Friday, December 27th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. .Burial to follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Rowena, Texas.