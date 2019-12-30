Ballinger Community Blood Drive Walmart Parking Lot

Busy holiday schedules and travel plans make it more challenging for regular donors to give, and many businesses and organizations postpone hosting blood drives during the holiday season for these same reasons. This leads to a decline in blood donations. The need for blood DOES NOT go on holiday and in fact, increases during the holidays.

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. By donating blood during the holidays, donors can be part of something meaningful this holiday season – helping patients in need create their own special holiday memories.

Ballinger Community Blood Drive

Fri, Jan 3 2pm – 5.15pm

Bloodmobile at Walmart Parking Lot next to Sonic

Donors get: $10 Walmart Gift Card, Chick Fil A & Sonic Coupons

Donate 2 pints, also get FREE Buffet

courtesy of Double Dave’s Pizzaworks

Appointments Encouraged

Call 877-25VITAL (877-258-4825) Code: walmartbal

www.bloodhero.com<http://www.bloodhero.com> code: walmartbal

OR download the Vitalant App

