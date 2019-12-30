New Year “2020” Advertising Special

In celebration of the New Year BallingerNews.com will be holding an advertising special. There will be two different packages available. New advertisers and returning advertisers. New advertisers are able to get half price advertising for the next 6 months while any returning or former advertisers with BallingerNews.com will get their first 2 months at half price. BallingerNews.com Facebook Page is over four thousand followers, making it the most liked social media news page in Runnels County. Also, with up to 20 thousand unique website views yearly this is an easy and cheap way to get extra local exposure for your business. Shop local, advertise local! Lets help make each other a success! Email Chad@ballingernews.com for inquiries.

Header large banner ad New advertiser special price- $62 (a month) $372(6 month price)

Sidebar square banner ad New advertiser special price- $32 (a month) $192(6 month price)

Footer square banner ad New advertiser special price- $20 (a month) $120(6 month price)

Content small banner ad New advertiser special price- $17 (a month) $102(6 month price)

Header large banner ad Returning advertiser special price- $62 (a month) $104(2 month price)

Sidebar square banner ad Returning advertiser special price- $32 (a month) $64(2 month price)

Footer square banner ad Returning advertiser special price- $20 (a month) $40(2 month price)

Content small banner ad Returning advertiser special price- $17 (a month) $34(2 month price)