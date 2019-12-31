Lexie Alynn Shires September 5, 1931 – December 28, 2019

Lexie Alynn Ditto Bowman Shires

Lexie passed away on December 28, 2019, at the age of 88. She was born on a farm in Concho County on September 5, 1931. She attended and graduated from the school in Paint Rock. After that, she attended Angelo Business College, where she majored in accounting. She later met and married. After a divorce, she moved to Midland where she attended and graduated from American Collee majoring in accounting. She later moved to Dallas where she met and married her second husband. After that marriage ended, she worked in the Dallas office of Faces International of Los Angeles, California, and Montgomery Photo Lab of Richardson, Texas. That ended in 1994, when she moved to San Angelo, to work at Concho Valley Radiator Service. She retired from there at age 76.

She was preceded in death by her son, Lonnie Ditto Bowman; her parents, Lexie P. and Eve Oree Ditto; her brother, Walter Barton Ditto; her grandparents, Walter and Emma Ditto and Henry and Hattie McDaniel; and step-grandson, Samuel McCloud.

She is proudly survived by her children, “Bunk” Bowman and wife Janice of Ovalo, Texas, Daniel “Gregg” Bowman and wife Jewel of San Angelo, Texas, granddaughter Kasey Coker and husband Barry; great-grandchildren, Kinley and Cord Coker of Muleshoe, Texas, step-granddaughter, Liz Love; and step great-grandson, Braden of San Angelo, Texas; step-grandson, Jamie West and wife, Bandi; step great-granddaughter, Jacee Brinks of San Angelo, Texas; step-granddaughter, Amber Davis and husband Rob and step great-granddaughter, Baily of Hurst, Texas; sister in law, Cecil Ditto; niece, Dana Sage, and husband and two daughters of Sunnyvale, Texas.

Services are pending with Lange Funeral Home.

Memorials may be donated to a favorite charity of choice.