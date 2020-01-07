Richard Schaefer November 19, 1963 – January 04, 2020

Richard Henry Schaefer, 56, of Olfen, Texas passed away Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo. He was born November 19th, 1963 to George and Patricia (Moeller) Schaefer in Ballinger, Texas. Richard was a member of The First Christian Church in Ballinger.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Carolyn Anne Schaefer and brother-in-law, Randy Schriedel.

He is survived by his siblings; Dwayne Schaefer of Olfen and Paula Schriedel of Helotes, TX. His children Megan, Joshua and Clayton of Ballinger, TX. Nieces and nephews, Sarah and Josh Fuqua, Catherine and Merriel Forchion, Christopher and Ashley Schriedel, grandchildren Caiden, Jaxon and Ava Gardner. Great nieces and nephews, Nathan, Owen, August Fuqua, and Avery and Harper Forchion.

Richard loved watching baseball, especially the Houston Astros. He loved farming and being outdoors. He enjoyed helping others, fishing, playing bingo, being with his children, grandchildren, his friends, family, and his everyday companion, cowboy, AKA LP (little puppy).

Visitation for family and friends will be from 7:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, January 9th at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. The service will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 11th at the First Christian Church in Ballinger with Lynn Smith officiating.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation as well as all the nurses that have cared for Richard over the past 10 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Christian Church of Ballinger or to a charity of your choice.