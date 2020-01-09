Cherry Star Irvin February 08, 1940 – January 02, 2020

Cherry Star Irvin, 79, of Ballinger passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

She was born February 8, 1940, to James Woodrow and Lula May (Morris) Pool in San Patricio County. On February 7, 1957 she married James R. Irvin in Odessa, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents James and Lula.

Cherry was known for her beautifully crafted quilts.

She was a member of the Quilts of Valor and was invited to a luncheon with the First Lady of Texas, Mary Perry in years past.

Cherry made heirloom quality quilts for her family and these will be cherished in her memory for many years to come.

Cherry is survived by her husband James R. Irvin and her son Johnny and wife Marie of Round Rock, Texas.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Janua