Robert “Bob” Allen Driskell March 30, 1937 – January 06, 2020

Robert Allen “Bob D.Q.” Driskell Jr., 82, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born on March 30, 1937 to Robert and Kathlene (Allshouse) Driskell in Covington, KY. Bob honorably served in the United States Marines as a Corporal. He married Lanada (Bowen) on May 21, 1983 at Grape Creek. Bob was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golf. He also enjoyed his trips to Shreveport.

He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Sr and Kathleen; his daughter Becky Driskell; Brother and Sister in law Jack and Mary Driskell; and Brother in laws Dave Coleman and Dan Whitsell.

Bob is survived by his wife Lanada; his sons Robert Driskell III and wife Sylvia of Los Lunas, John Driskell and wife Jeanette of San Angelo, Larry Coon and wife Kim of San Angelo, and Todd Coon also of San Angelo; his daughter Robin Driskell of San Angelo; his sisters Donna Coleman, Joyce Whitsell, Connie Scarbrough and husband Jim, Peggy Ronayne and husband Tony all of San Angelo, and Debbie Menchaca and husband Buddy of Las Vegas, NV. Bob is also survived by his cherished 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, January 8th at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 also at Lange Funeral Home with Max Pratt officiating.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Ballinger Home Healthcare and Hospice for their exceptional care, and to everyone for all of their prayers.