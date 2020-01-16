Co-op To Sponsor Student on Trip to DC

High school students can win an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., June 17-26, through your electric cooperative. Apply now!

The Government-in-Action Youth Tour is a youth leadership program sponsored by Coleman County Electric Cooperative and organized by Texas Electric Cooperatives and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. For more than 50 years, electric cooperatives across the state and nation have been sending young adults to the nation’s capital for an action-packed tour.

Highlights of the trip include meeting congressional leaders, visiting national monuments and historic sites, touring Smithsonian Institution museums, going on a boat cruise on the Potomac River, seeing a show at the Kennedy Center and rallying with more than 1,900 fellow students for a day of inspirational leadership speakers.

To win what has been called the trip of a lifetime, apply online at www.colemanelectric.org/content/youth-tour for the CCEC contest. This year’s contest will be over 2 questions to be answered in front of a panel of judges:

• If you had the opportunity to change one thing about your school or community, what would it be and why?

• If you were to start a cooperative, what kind would it be and what would it offer?

Eligible entrants must:

• Be a high school 10th, 11th or 12th grader.

• Be a dependent of a CCEC member with permanent resident status meter in the co-op’s service area.

Applications must arrive/be submitted to CCEC by February 19, 2020. They can be submitted by email, mail, in person or online.

For more information about Youth Tour, visit YouthTour.org and TexasYouthTour.com or contact CoriAnn Carrillo at 325-625-2128 or coriann@colemanelectric.org.

The deadline is February 19th! Apply now! If you win, you’ll have a flight to catch.