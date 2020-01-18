Ballinger to possibly add volleyball

It has come to our attention that at the school board meeting on Monday January 20th at 5:30 PM there will be a discussion and vote by the Ballinger school board on whether or not to add volleyball to the athletic program moving forward. Volleyball would not only give the girls athletic program a sport to equal the boys offering of football, but it would also give girls athletics something to do before basketball starts in the Winter besides Cross Country. If you would like to have your say in the proceedings it is highly encouraged that you attend. Ballinger and Winters are the only schools in the immediate area that do not offer a volleyball program yet. Smaller area schools such as Miles, Bronte and Paint Rock have had very successful programs over the years as it is a very popular sport among the students.