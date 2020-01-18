Denver Nance (May 19, 1931 – January 16, 2020)

Denver Garland Nance, 88, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehab.

Denver was born May 19, 1931, in Carnegie, Oklahoma. He moved to Texas and began his career within the electric coops and soon became manager of Keller Electric Coop in Keller, Texas. He met and married Billie Maxine Thompson on August, 16, 1972. They briefly moved to Oregon where he continued to work in the electric coop industry. They returned to San Angelo in 1980 and he retired from Concho Valley Electric Coop.

Denver was a hard, conscientious worker, and enjoyed life in many ways. He loved singing and square dancing with Billie. He also took pleasure in RV’ing, woodworking, and playing dominoes. Denver also enjoyed playing volleyball and basketball with the kids. He was a man of faith and was very active at his church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Burl and Icie Nance, and two sisters, Burlene Walker and Joyce Kukendall.

Denver is survived by his wife, Billie, of San Angelo; his son, Tommy Thompson, and wife, Kathy, of Uvalde, and his daughter, Debbie Goetz and husband, Danny, of Millersview; grandchildren, Debra Stifflemire and husband Kevin; Clay Elliott and wife, Tara; Justin Elliott and wife, Amber; and Shawn Elliott. Also, surviving are seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one niece and six nephews all residing in Oklahoma.

The funeral service for Denver will be held on Saturday, January 18, at 1:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger with Oneal Westbrook officiating.