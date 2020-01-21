Deacon Charlie Evans August 11, 1944 – January 18, 2020

Deacon Charles Raymond (Charlie) Evans, 75, went to be with his God on Saturday, January 18, 2020, surrounded by his wonderful family after a short battle with lung and brain cancer.

Deacon Charlie was born August 11, 1944, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and graduated from Lake View High School in Ringgold, Georgia. He served his country proudly and honorably as a corporal in the US Marines during the Vietnam War. After his military service, he met Carolyn McCain, and the couple was married on December 26, 1971, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Odessa, Texas. They shared an eventful, loving marriage of 48 ½ years. (There are some great traveling and fishing stories!) The couple moved back to Odessa after traveling in conjunction with Charlie’s work. He was in the insurance business for 35 years and received many awards while he was with Allstate Insurance and National Life Insurance. He was also a member of various insurance groups for all of his 35 years, either as a member or a leader.

In 1972 Charlie and Carolyn were blessed with a son, Buddy, who in turn blessed them with their daughter-in-law, Michelle, and two special grandkids, Heath and Morgan. When it was time for them to visit, Charlie would always start waiting for them to show up before they even left home.

Upon retiring from Allstate in 2006, Charlie wanted to pursue his next passions – fishing and being a deacon. After becoming a Catholic in 1983, he was ordained a Deacon of the Diocese of San Angelo, Texas, on June 26, 2004, to serve at Holy Redeemer in Odessa and Our Lady of Lourdes in Andrews. He was active all of those years in many outreach programs, including RCIA, CCD, ACTS, Knights of Columbus, and he dearly loved his Cursillo brothers and sisters, ”De Colores.” He was always singing the song or would holler it out when he saw one of them.

Deacon Charlie served in Brady for eight years. Until the time of his death, he served the cluster parishes of St. Boniface, St Thomas, and St. Joseph. He spoke very highly of all the members, and he so enjoyed serving his community. He was a devoted, faithful servant.

Charlie and Carolyn moved to Lake O.H. Ivie where he continued his love of fishing, playing cards with his beloved grandkids, and calling his son on football Sunday evenings to bet him for shrimp that the loser would have to bring the next weekend. When Buddy was young, besides taking him to the lake, Charlie actively supported him in Pop Warner Football, other sports, and Boy Scouts of America. Buddy became an Eagle Scout, an award Charlie didn’t quite make.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Reed and Polly Evans, of Titusville, Florida; and his brother, James R. Evans, of Memphis, Tennessee.

Deacon Charlie is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of Lake Ivie; his son, Charles B. (Buddy) Evans and wife, Michelle, of Odessa; his granddaughter, Morgan Brianna, and grandson, Heath Jordan. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law.

Close family members said Deacon Charlie’s true passions were God, being a deacon, fishing, and they all fell next in line!

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Deacon Formation Fund of the Diocese of San Angelo. The family wishes to extend their sincerest thanks and appreciation to Hospice of Ballinger and all of the staff at Shannon Medical Center.

Rosary will be recited on Thursday, January 23, at 6:00 pm at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Olfen. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday, January 24, also at St. Boniface, followed by burial in St. Boniface Cemetery.