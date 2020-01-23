Ballinger ISD Federal Funds Advisory Council Meeting

The public is invited to the Ballinger ISD Annual Federal Program Consultation Meeting on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 12:15 PM in the Ballinger ISD Administration Board Room. The Local Advisory Council will be meeting to help assess the 2019-20 school year and plan for the federal funds for 2020-21 school year. Funds include: Title I, A (Improving Basic Programs), Title I, C (Migrant), Title II, A (Teacher & Principal Training and Recruitment) Title IV,A (Supporting Effective Instruction) and Title VI,B (Rural and Low Income). Safe and Drug Free Schools will also be discussed. If you have any questions, please contact Caroline Toliver at 365-3588.