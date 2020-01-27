Billie Lee Roberts November 18, 1928 – January 24, 2020

Billie Lee Roberts, 91, of Ballinger passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at Central Texas Nursing.

He was born November 18, 1928, to Estes B. and Fairy Lee (Cates) Roberts in Lubbock, Texas. Billie was an avid fisherman and outdoorsmen. He worked for over 42 years for the Santa Fe Railroad Company and retired as the chief clerk in San Angelo, Tx. He Married JoAnn Norred in Mexico, and she preceded him in death on March 16, 2013.

Billie is preceded in death by his parents, Estes B. and Fairy Lee Roberts; his wife JoAnn, his sons Dennis and Dan Roberts, and his brother Twan Roberts.

He is survived by his son Monte Roberts of Christoval, Tx; his daughter Janie Fletcher of Odessa, Tx; daughter Kristy Roberts of North Carolina; his sisters Pansey White of San Angelo, Tx and Judith Powell of Rankin, Tx.

The family would like to thank Dr. Anderton and the staff at Shannon Hospital, along with Encompass Home Health; Dr. Bundrant and the staff at Ballinger Memorial Hospital; the staff at Central Texas Nursing and Rehabilitation of Ballinger; as well as the staff at Ballinger Home Health and Hospice.

A special thank you also goes out to his dear friends Bud and Sue Yancey and Dottie Emfinger who assisted in his care, and whom he loved dearly.

Visitation for Billie will be held at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, Tx from 12-2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, with a graveside service to follow at 2:00 pm at Evergreen Cemetery, with Myron Halford officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Ballinger.