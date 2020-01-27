Miles Business Professionals of America perform well at Regionals now on to State

Pictured:

Back Row: Katelynn Graves, Ethan Tuxhorn, Colin Steward, Abby Trimble, Ernesto Orantes

Front Row: Sofia Jaramillo, Heather Havlak, LexiAnn Chatham, Libby Crouch, Hailey Fernandez, Marissa Kalina

Business Professionals of America is the premier Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other related career fields. Miles BPA students will be joining over 3,000 other conference delegates from across the state in Dallas, Texas, March 4 to March 7, 2020 to compete at the Business Professionals of America 2020 State Leadership Conference.

Miles Business Professionals of America competed in 13 individual and team events Friday, January 24 at the Regional Conference. All members placed in the top 6, with 8 1st place and 3 2nd place plaques. Advancing to the State Leadership Conference are:

Ethan Tuxhorn 1st Banking & Finance

Sofia Jaramillo 1st Integrated Office Applications

Marissa Kalina 1st Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications

1st

Administrative Support Team

Abby Trimble

Sofia Jaramillo

Libby Crouch

Ernesto Orantes

Katelynn Graves 1st Business Law and Ethics

Libby Crouch 1st Fundamental Desktop Publishing

Colin Steward 1st Human Resource Management

Heather Havlak 1st Prepared Speech

2nd

Economic Research Team

Heather Havlak

Ethan Tuxhorn

Katelynn Graves

Ernesto Orantes 2nd Advanced Spreadsheet Applications

Abby Trimble 2nd Medical Office Procedures

LexiAnn Chatham 3rd Fundamental Word Processing

State Alternate with 6th in Intermediate Word Processing is Hailey Fernandez