Jan 27, 2020

Miles Business Professionals of America perform well at Regionals now on to State

    Pictured:
    Back Row: Katelynn Graves, Ethan Tuxhorn, Colin Steward, Abby Trimble, Ernesto Orantes
    Front Row: Sofia Jaramillo, Heather Havlak, LexiAnn Chatham, Libby Crouch, Hailey Fernandez, Marissa Kalina

    Business Professionals of America is the premier Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other related career fields. Miles BPA students will be joining over 3,000 other conference delegates from across the state in Dallas, Texas, March 4 to March 7, 2020 to compete at the Business Professionals of America 2020 State Leadership Conference.

    Miles Business Professionals of America competed in 13 individual and team events Friday, January 24 at the Regional Conference. All members placed in the top 6, with 8 1st place and 3 2nd place plaques. Advancing to the State Leadership Conference are:

    Ethan Tuxhorn 1st Banking & Finance
    Sofia Jaramillo 1st Integrated Office Applications
    Marissa Kalina 1st Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications

    1st 
    Administrative Support Team

    Abby Trimble
    Sofia Jaramillo
    Libby Crouch
    Ernesto Orantes

    Katelynn Graves 1st Business Law and Ethics
    Libby Crouch 1st Fundamental Desktop Publishing
    Colin Steward 1st Human Resource Management
    Heather Havlak 1st Prepared Speech

    2nd 
    Economic Research Team

    Heather Havlak
    Ethan Tuxhorn
    Katelynn Graves

    Ernesto Orantes 2nd Advanced Spreadsheet Applications
    Abby Trimble 2nd Medical Office Procedures
    LexiAnn Chatham 3rd Fundamental Word Processing
    State Alternate with 6th in Intermediate Word Processing is Hailey Fernandez

     

