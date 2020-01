Paint Rock’s Gifted and Talented (GT) kids presented their cool projects to the school board this week.



Alonzo Campos

Arnulfo Campos

Trinity Fifer

Jaipal Gill

Ashlynn Hall

Fritz Hennig

AJ Perez

Mason Meares



These kids made everything from a pinball machine, a mechanic pencil sharpener and a disc flyer, to a robot, a lanern string light, an art project and a lamp!



Thank you to Mrs. Scott and Mrs. Cavazos, GT Sponsors