JoAnna Rivera February 3rd, 1960 – January 15th, 2020

A limb has fallen from our family tree.

I keep hearing a voice that says, “Grieve not for me.

Remember the best times, the laughter, the song.

The good life I lived while I was strong.

Continue my heritage, I’m counting on you.

Keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through.

My mind is at ease, my soul is at rest.

Remembering all, how I truly was blessed.

Continue traditions, no matter how small.

Go on with your life, don’t worry about falls

I miss you all dearly, so keep up your chin.

Until the day comes when we’re together again

-Author Unknown

JoAnna Rivera 59, of Clyde Texas passed away January 15th at Hendrick Hospital in Abilene, Texas surrounded by her husband and family. JoAnna was born February 3rd 1960 to Joe Fry in Winters, Texas. JoAnna was a homemaker who loved to ride Harleys and spend as much time as possible with family, grandkids and loved ones at the lake. She could always light up a room and make everyone laugh. She was a loving mother, grandmother and best friend. She was preceded in death by her father Joe Fry, grandmother Lydia Drake and one brother Jerry Willis. JoAnna is survived by her husband Catarino Rivera, son Daniel Duran Fry, wife Jennifer, grandson Donovan Fry, granddaughter Cheri Fry. Daughters Stormi Aguero, husband Chris Aguero, grandson Diego Duran Aguero of New Mexico. Misty Garza, grandsons Joe Carrion, Anthony Galloway of New Mexico. Four step children, Jaslyn McDuffee, husband Chad McDuffee, six grandchildren Jayden, Nathan, Alana, Chaz, Cade and Amaya. Step son Josh Rivera, wife Tiffany six grandchildren Bryla, Beau, Jersey, Emma, Reagan and Madison. Jessica Mata, husband Tommy Mata, three grandchildren Divad, Kiara and Kyler. And step child Catarino Rivera III. Surviving siblings include six sisters and five brothers. Yvonne Delene Fry, Dana Fry, Kim New, Brandi Morris, Debra S., Donna T., Rusty Fry, Jimmy Nix, Tommy Fry, Woddy Fry, Johnny Hughes. No services are planned at this time. cremation is under direction of Girdner funeral home.