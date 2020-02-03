2020-2022 UIL District Realignment: What’s new, what stayed the same?

February 3rd, 2020 is the day that we find out what UIL districting has in store for our athletes and students over the next two school years. Ballinger, Bangs and Grape Creek remain together after spending the last two seasons in the same district while merging with three teams from the previous District 13. Ballinger will welcome two longtime opponents in Brady and Sonora, but the surprise is addition of Ingram Moore, a team without a history of playing Ballinger.

In basketball/academic districting not much changes. Ballinger loses Reagan County and Sonora as a district foe, but adds three programs in Clyde, Merkel and Jim Ned with the rest of the district remaining the same. Ballinger, Brady, San Angelo Grape Creek, TLCA San Angelo and Wall will all remain together.

The changes in the Ballinger district had a direct impact on Winters redistricting in football. Cisco and Coleman both dropped to the 2A D1 level and are now matched up with Winters in a district that also contains De Leon, Goldthwaite and San Saba. The drop of Anson back to 2A D1 along with Colorado City means that those two will take Winters place in their former district pairing with Forsan, Haskell, Hawley and Stamford.

Miles looks to keep the same football opponents for the next two years with the addition of Junction.

For more information on UIL redistricting or to see how other teams faired go to https://realignment.uiltexas.org/