Talpa Talk 2-4-2020

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. We have been having typical Texas weather. One day clear and warm. The next day is cold and rainy. The next day it will be cold , rainy and windy. They a day that you will think spring is here.

Last week I was relating the story of Pete, the lost dog. A couple of guys over in Valera are the hero’s of this story. They were going down hwy 67 near Valera and saw a good looking dog beside the highway. They could see that he was in dire straights. Ribs sticking out and looking dehydrated. So, these guys, Chris and Jason, went and got some water and dog food to get the dog up close. He finally was more hungry than scared. They took him home and put him in the shade on a leash and gave him water and food. On the dog’s collar there is a name and phone number. The name is John, my next door neighbor. He had stayed and looked for three days looking for his dog but had to go home in LA . Anyway, Chris called John and then John called me.

I drove over to Valera and met up with Chris and Jason. The dog’s name is Pete but he doesn’t respond much to that. I got him in my pickup and brought him to Talpa with me. As the weather was bad that day I put him in one of the sheds that John has. I gave him a bucket of water and a pan of food. Not enough for him to overdo it but satisfy his thirst and hunger for the moment. I have been feeding him twice a day so that his stomach has time to stretch out. He is a very happy dog now but lonesome. I can see that he is wondering where all the other dogs went and his master, John.

Just need to mention what outstanding guys Chris and Jason are. They could have said well there is a lost dog and go on home. But he has several dogs and doesn’t like to see one in distress. Chris and Jason went to some trouble to save that poor old dog’s life. Pete probably hadn’t eaten in 3 or 4 days, drinking ditch water and looked like he tried to eat a prickly pear as he had some spines stuck in his chest. Chris pulled them out. So, all is well that ends well. John will be back and pick up Pete and take him home. Then he will be back to do some more bird hunting another day.

So, that is the way it goes out here in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob