Lawrence R. Frenzel September 19, 1929 – February 09, 2020

    Lawrence R. Frenzel, 90, of Rowena passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Ft. Worth,
    Texas.
    He was born September 19, 1929, to Ben Joseph and Mary C (Moleller) Frenzel in Falls County,
    Texas. He honorably served his country as a member of the United States Army as
    a corpsman. Lawrence married Anna Mae Halfmann on September 14, 1957, in Olfen, Texas. He
    worked as a heavy equipment operator for over 22 years for Runnels County. Lawrence was a proud member of the
    VFW  and of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
    Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents Ben Joseph and Mary C Frenzel, his wife Anna
    Mae, and his sisters Regina Schraer, Helen Wilde and brother Alois Frenzel.
    He is survived by his Son Gregory Frenzel of Ft. Worth, Tx, his daughter Lisa Cage of Rowena,
    Tx; his brothers Bennie Frenzel of Rowena, Tx, and
    Robert Frenzel of San Angelo; he is also survived by his sisters Margaret Matthiesen of San
    Angelo.
    A rosary for Lawrence will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 6:30 pm at St. Joseph’s
    Catholic Church in Rowena, Texas. His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Friday,
    February 14, 2020, at 10:00 am also at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father Ariel officiating.
    He was a loving husband, father, and friend who will be dearly missed.

