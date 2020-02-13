The Ballinger Athletic Booster Club would like to announce #4 Addison Martin as the Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week ending December 21, 2019. The varsity girls played TLCA and Sonora during their first week of district play. Athletes of the Week are selected by the team coaches. Addison is a freshman and the daughter of Kristen Nord.

The Ballinger Athletic Booster Club would also like to recognize Basketball Athletes of the Week for the week ending January 3, 2020 when both varsity teams played against Grape Creek. The girls were in their second week of district play and the boys were in their first.

• #11 Emma Toliver – Sophomore and the daughter of Joseph and Caroline Toliver.

• #10 Jonathan Delgado – Junior and the son of Jose and Maricela Delgado.

For the week ending January 7, 2020 against Brady, the players selected as Basketball Athletes of the Week were:

• Week 3/Girls – #2 Rosemary Delgado – Senior and the daughter of Jose and Maricela Delgado.

• Week 2/Boys – #32 DJ Cavazos – Senior and the son of Daniel and Sandra Cavazos.

The players recognized as Athletes of the Week for the games against Wall and Reagan Co (January 13-17) were:

• Week 4 –#20 Jenna Battle – Sophomore and daughter of Jason and Jill Battle

• Week 3 –#2 Kenjrick Manley – Junior and the grandson of Elvita Delgado.

During the next week of district play January 20-24 against TLCA and Sonora, the players chosen to represent BHS as the Basketball Athletes of the Week were:

• Week 5 – #20 Jenna Battle – Sophomore and the daughter of Jason and Jill Battle

• Week 4 –#12 Ryan Elliott – Junior and the son of Gary and Cathy Elliott.

Congratulations to all of these outstanding athletes.