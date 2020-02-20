Talpa Talk 2-20-2020

Hello To All:

It has been a quiet week out here. The usual gripes about the weather changing three times a day. We can use the rain but maybe about 20º

warmer. The freezing is a spot here and a spot there. Too dangerous for an old guy like me to be out driving. I had to cancel my trip to Dallas for my 6 mo. checkup. Got the Dr. to rescheduled for March.

Pete, the lost dog found, is doing okay. He is eating and slowly filling in the shrunken ribs look He is lonesome and no doubt wonders what happened to his regular feeder, John, and the other dogs. I try to spend a little time with

him every feeding and just pet and talk to him. I hate to keep him tied up so

close but there is no good alternative Even in the small pen with the high fence, John said that he can go over that fence like a cat. Then we would have to get up a posse and go looking for him again. In the end, I think he will be okay.

Talking to my sister, Jan, in Odessa. She send me a text with a pic attached of her yard. They received 8” of snow. Sure is pretty but now there is no good

way to get the car out of the driveway so she can go to the grocery store.

Then the streets are what they are, a skating rink. Fortunately she has some friends that can get out and bring necessary things to her. I told her to remember this next August when she is complaining about the 108º weather.

One of Judy’s close friends called and asked a favor. Her husband has been dealing with a long term medical problem. She asked if Judy could come over and spend the night and let her get some rest. Sure thing, what ever we can do.

He had just come home under Hospice care and they come about four times a day or whenever you need them. They do a teriffic job. I drove Judy to town about 6:00 and left her at her friends house. The next morning, I picked Judy up about 8:00 and came on back to Talpa. Mid day we received a phone call. It was bad news, he had just passed away. It is one of those things that you know is coming, you don’t like it but there is nothing you can do about it. I drove Judy back over to stay with her friend for a while. She is a close friend and can give comfort. It never does get easy.

So It goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob