26 Paint Rock students compete at Regional History Fair

Congratulations to all 26 Paint Rock students who competed at the Regional History Fair at Angelo State University! More schools competed this year than ever before, including Abilene Cooper and Colorado City.

Paint Rock brought 26 contestants to Regionals, the most we’ve ever sent. Proud of all students who participated!

The following 10 students advanced to the State Level of Texas History Fair to be held at The Bob Bullock Museum and the University of Texas at Austin the last weekend of April. This is the most Paint Rock has ever taken to State in History Fair competition. Winners at State will advance to National History Fair at The University of Maryland in June.

Maria Diaz & Mariela Ramirez – Exhibit on “Selena”

McKenzie McWhorta, Mason Meares & Alex Ramirez – Documentary on “Stonewall Riots”

Ashlynn Hall – Exhibit on Marie Curie

Mikala Bejil, Timothy Balonis, Eric Bradshaw & Ofilia Gonzalez – Exhibit on History of Freak Shows