Ronnie James Marecek March 09, 1949 – February 24, 2020

Ronnie James Marecek, 70, of San Angelo passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Community Medical Center.

He was born March 9, 1949 to Bernie and Lula (Schwertner) Marecek. He graduated from Ballinger High School in 1967 and went on to graduate in 1973 from the University of Texas Pharmacy School in 1973. He worked for several decades as a pharmacist and retired at 62 years of age.

Ronnie is preceded in death by his father Bernie Rudolph Marecek.

He is survived by his mother Lula Mabel Marecek; his brothers Dan Marecek of Rowena, Tx, and Glen and wife Mary Marecek of Waco, Tx; and his son Aaron Nelson and wife Holly of San Angelo. Ronnie is also survived by his grandchildren Paxton and Asher, and his special friend J.W. Nelson.

A viewing for Ronnie will be held at Lange Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Ronnie’s graveside service will be held the following day, Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Rowena, Texas at 11:00 am. Father Joe Choutapalli of St. Ambrose will officiate.