Ballinger Freshman qualifies for Powerlifting Regionals

Alyssa Aguero has had the goal of powerlifting in high school for years. As a Freshman this year she finally had her chance and did not disappoint. In just over a months time she has added over 100 pounds onto her total weight for a combined 635 pounds heading into Regionals. Friday, March 6th is the Regional Meet and the State Meet is March 21st should she qualify. On the year Alyssa has two second place finishes and two first place finishes. She needs to be in the top two Class 3A lifters to advance to State. She is currently tied for second in 3A and 7th overall in Division 3. Congratulations to Alyssa on doing what you love and representing Ballinger High School well!