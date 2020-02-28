FCCLA in our Schools

by Juan Garcia

FCCLA or Family Career and Community Leaders of America is a great organization found all over the United States. FCCLA provides an insight to the job choices in the world. This organization also helps students develop great leadership qualities. There are many competitions that you can participate within the organization such as, Family Consumer Science Assessments (FCSA) testing, serving up success, entrepreneurship, to name a few. You start off competing at the regional level, but you can compete as far as nationals which, this year, will be in Washington DC. FCSA is a test that you can take over a variety of topics such as Child Development, Parliamentary Procedure, and Etiquette. Those are just a few of the options that you have. Serving up Success is a project that introduces students to the food and beverage industry.

As a Region II officer, FCCLA has helped me to come out of my shell. I was the shy quiet kid in my class, but when I became an officer in FCCLA, that changed. FCCLA helped me develop social skills and it helped me get rid of the fear I had of speaking up and helping others. If you have the opportunity to become an FCCLA officer, go for it. I have made so many new friends and have met a lot of new and amazing people because of the organization. FCCLA also helped me with my networking skills such as reaching out to different organizations trying to partner up for my service learning project. It does not just benefit people who are officers but it also benefits people who want to get involved with their school and their community.