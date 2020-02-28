Irma Capuchino November 08, 1951 – February 25, 2020

Irma Fuentes Capuchino, 68, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at her home in San Angelo, Texas.

She was born November 8, 1951, to Manuel and Juana (Guerrero) Fuentes in Rowena, Texas. Irma married the love of her life Onesimo Capuchino in 1970 in Eola, Texas. She was a member of the Catholic Church. She loved many things including lottery tickets and watching Tony Romo play, but she especially loved The Lord Jesus, her family, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Irma is preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Juana Fuentes, and her brothers Henry, Tony, Manuel and Ray Fuentes.

She is survived by her husband Onesimo Capuchino; her sons Onecimo Caphuchino III and wife Anjelina of San Angelo, Jessie Capuchino and wife Denise of Lubbock, Tx; her daughters Cecilia Capuchino and husband Hector Castaneda, Jessica Caphuchino and husband Adrian Garcia, and Anna Capuchino and husband Hervey Gonzales all of San Angelo. Irma is also survived by her sisters; Josie Castillo and husband Juan of Rowena, Tx, Rose Alvarado, and Mike Sr. also of Rowena, and Lucy Sanchez of Lubbock, Tx; as well as 20 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

A rosary will be held for Irma on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, Tx at 6:00 pm. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day on March 2, 2020, at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena, Texas. Fr. Ariel Lagunilla will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.