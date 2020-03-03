Ballinger Track team performs well in Cross Plains

On February 27th Cross Plains hosted the Buffalo Relays where the Ballinger Track and Field teams went to compete. The Junior Varsity boys came in Second place overall preventing a clean sweep by Ballinger as they took 1st in the Varsity Boys, Varsity Girls and the Junior Varsity Girls.

Ballinger Junior Varsity Boys top performances starts with the 400 meter race. Landen McIntyre placed 1st at 58.93 seconds. Luke Rollwitz was on his heels in 2nd place with 58.93 seconds. Blake Collom also was a point getter for Ballinger as he placed 6th. Those three, along with Bryce Sallee took second in the 4×400 relay. Damian Ornelaz and Conner Gray finished 2nd and third in the 1600 meter run. Bryce Sallee took 1st in the 800 meter run. Nathan Rivera-McDuffee took 4th overall in the 100 meter dash while Tyler Vaughn took 5th in the 200 meter dash. Luke Rollwitz took 3rd in the long jump while Ballinger had Bryson Klein place 5th in the shot put and Robert Roman place 3rd in the discus.

Junior Varsity Girls team dominated, 64 points ahead of second place teams Bangs and Goldwaithe. Starting with Christy Zhuang finishing 5th in the 100 meter dash. In the 200 meter dash there were two top finishers for Ballinger. Alyssa Aguero took first with Mikaela Gonzalez finishing 4th. Allison Ferguson was the 6th place finisher in the 400 meter dash while Ballinger again had two top performers in the 800 meter dash. Natalia Rangel finished 4th with Jersey Perkins taking the 6th spot. In the 1600 meter run Natalia Rangel was third with Sydny Jones two spots behind her in 5th. Sydny took first in the 3600 meter run with a time of 15:14. The 300 meter hurdles saw Ballingers Skyla Hostetter take 2nd and Lacey Workman take 3rd. The relay teams all had strong showings as well. The 4×100 group of Christy Zhuang, Mikaela Gonzalez, Skyla Hostetter and Alyssa Aguero took 3rd overall. The 4×200 team consisting of Alina Pena, Jersey Perkins, Natalia Rangel and Chloe Reyes took 1st place while the 4×400 of Jersey Perkins, Mikaela Gonzalez, Skyla Hostetter and Alyssa Aguero also took 1st. Field events were met with even more success. Christy Zhuang placed 4th in the long jump with Skyla Hostetter placing 6th. Skyla also placed 1st in the triple jump and Haven Harper placed 1st in the high jump. Three placed in shot put with Alexia Villareal placing 2nd, Jasmine Patino 3rd and Kati King 6th. Discus also had three place with Brianna Herrera taking 1st place, Alexia Villarreal in 3rd and Stephanie Martinez in 6th.

On the Varsity Boys side Bradyn Bowman took 5th place in the 100 meter dash, JoeMarcus Guerrero took 1st and Landen Landers took 4th in the 200 meter dash, Weston Rollwitz took 1st and Peter Alfaro took 2nd in the 400 meter dash. The 800 meter run continued a good showing by Ballinger as JoeMarcus Guerrero took 1st, Peter Alfaro took 2nd and Landen Landers took 4th. In the distance runs, starting with the 1600 meter Javion Zavala took 1st and Nate Galant took 5th then again in the 3200 meter run Javion again took 1st with Nate taking 6th. The 110 meter hurdles saw Weston Rollwitz improve on his season best time to increase his state ranking to 2nd place. Weston did not run the 300 meter hurdles, but remains ranked 3rd based off of his previous time. The 4×400 relay team of JoeMarcus Guerrero, Weston Rollwitz, Landen Landers and Peter Alfaro took 1st place for the second week in a row and are currently ranked third in the state. In field events JoeMarcus Guerrero was 2nd in the triple jump with 42-1 1/2 which, according to the information I could find has him 2nd in the state. In the high jump Landen Landers took 3rd.

The Varsity Girls team had a fight on their hands, but managed to finish four points ahead of Coleman to take the team victory. Elyssa Korn-Flores took 2nd in the 100 meter dash, Danielle Pena took 4th in the 200 meter dash and in the 400 meter dash Danielle took 3rd with Elyssa taking 4th. In the distance runs Ema’leigh Rosser took 3rd in the 1600 meter run and 5th in the 3200 meter. The 4×200 meter relay team of Addison Martin, Grace Hoelscher, Sarah Booher and Jillian Halfmann took 1st place and the 4×400 relay team of Addison Martin, Danielle Pena, Elyssa Korn-Flores and Jillian Halfmann took 2nd. In the triple jump Addison Martin took 3rd and Jillian Halfmann took 4th while Elyssa Korn-Flores took 5th in the high jump. In the shot put Kiana Alfaro took second with Julie Martinez taking 4th while in the discus Tristan Hoelscher took 4th and Chelseas Martinez was 1st. Chelsea’s 107’6” is good enough for 5th in the state currently.

Overall it was a strong performance for the Ballinger student athletes as they still don’t even have a track to practice on due to the damage from last years tornado. Ballinger will be hosting the track meet in Winters on Thursday March 5th as Winters is graciously allowing Ballinger to use their track due to repairs still being conducted on Ballinger’s track. If you can come out and show your support for these young kids that have been training hard all year long.