LadyCat Softball starts district with 6-0 shutout victory

Daniella Luna and the LadyCat defense didn’t allow a single run as the Ballinger Lady Cats Varsity defeated Brady 6-0 on Tuesday. Daniella gave up just four hits on the game and had eight strikeouts through seven innings.

What started off as a defensive struggle for both teams Ballinger was finally able to break the tie with a Tristan Hoelscher single that drove in Alina Pena for the first score of the game in the 4th inning. Again in the 5th the LadyCats were able to put a run on the board with Addison Martin able to bring in Elyssa Korn-Flores. The Lady Cats were able to put the pressure on Brady thanks to four runs in the sixth inning. Kiana Alfaro, Tristen Hoelscher, and Elyssa Korn-Flores powered the big inning with RBIs.

Ballinger Lady Cats Varsity totaled seven hits in the game. Tristan Hoelscher and Jenna Battle each were able to get two hits at the plate. Kiana Alfaro, Elyssa Korn-Flores and Addison Martin each had an RBI as well as Tristan Hoelscher who had two RBI’s. The LadyCat defense was sure-handed all night in the field and was not credited with a single error. Ballinger will next play in the Eula Tournament on the 5th, 6th and 7th of March. They will resume district play versus Sonora in Sonora on March 10th and return to Ballinger to face Grape Creek on March 13th.