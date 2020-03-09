Diane Brevard January 20, 1937 – March 08, 2020

Diane Wilson Brevard, 83, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her home in Ballinger,

Texas.

She was born on January 20, 1937, to J.C. “Doc” and Betty Sue (Barnett) Wilson in Ballinger,

Texas and remained a Ballinger resident for most of her life. Diane married Weldon Hale

Brevard on July 27, 1957. She proudly taught for Ballinger ISD for 27 years and was a member

of the First Baptist Church as well.

Diane is preceded in death by her husband, Weldon Brevard who passed on July 13, 2016, as

well as her parents J.C. and Betty Sue Wilson.

She is survived by her sons Brad and wife Laura Brevard of Ballinger, and Brent and wife Elaine

Brevard of Haslet, Tx. Diane is also survived by her grandchildren Beau, Heather, Russ,

Norelia, Paige, and Sydney.

A memorial service will be held for Diane at the First Baptist Church of Ballinger, Texas on

Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:00 am.