Miles FCCLA Region Meeting Participation

The Miles Chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) participated in the Region II meeting held in Waco, Texas on February 27-29, 2020.

Brianna and Brooke Vazquez took Family and Consumer Science Assessments (FCSA) over the FCCLA Creed, Mission and Purposes and each received gold medals. They will represent the Miles Chapter at state. They also served as Room Consultants in the Culinary Arts event.

Esther Luna-Vasquez took an FCSA over Step1 (an assessment about FCCLA facts) and received a silver medal. She also entered Spotlight on Projects in the Student Body category with a project over “Sleep Time vs. Screen Time”.

Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events are competitive events where students present their projects in front of a panel of judges. Those placing in the top five in their category have the opportunity to participate at the state meet in April.

Autumn Rollins represented Miles in the Professional Presentation event over the topic of “Six Degrees of Separation” depicting the way networking works.

Amara Ramsey presented in the Nutrition and Wellness event and placed 3rd. She also served as the chapter voting delegate in the House of Delegates.

Heather Havlak served on the Region II officer team as the Vice-President of Programs. She worked closely with the Region Advisors, Cindy Holton and Pam Rosenbaum, to get scripts ready for the Region meeting. She also took minutes at the House of Delegates session and helped conduct the General Sessions.

Mr. Jason Yarbrough was recognized as an Honorary Member of FCCLA through his interest in the organization, willingness to judge events and drive the bus for the chapter. He has also juggled calendar dates to make it possible for students to participate in both band and FCCLA to the extent of driving students to Waco after band competition.

A special Thank You to Mrs. Elva Vazquez for judging events and supporting the FCCLA chapter in all possible ways at the meeting.

The Miles FCCLA chapter will be represented at the State Meeting in Dallas, TX in April.