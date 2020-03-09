Paint Rock ISD holds Mock Elections on Primary Day

With 100% of the precincts reporting in the Paint Rock School mock Presidential Primary elections, here are the results:

Republican Primary

President

Donald Trump (incumbent) 56 votes (Winner)

All other candidates combined 11 votes

U.S. Senator

Dwayne Stovall 23 votes (Winner)

Virgil Bierschwale 12 votes

John Cornyn (incumbent) 10 votes

John Castro 9 votes

Mark Yancey 5 votes

U.S. Representative

August Pfluger 17 votes (Winner)

Robert Tucker 13 votes

Ned Luscombe 7 votes

Casey Gray 7 votes

All other candidates total 23 votes

Texas State Representative

Drew Darby 34 votes (Winner)

Lynette Lucas 22 votes

Concho County Sheriff

Chad Miller (incumbent) 39 votes (Winner)

Don Moore 16 votes

Concho County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Tommy Wright 24 votes (Winner)

Billy Alexander 19 votes

Trey Bradshaw 17 votes

Concho County Constable

Stephen Jones 35 votes (Winner)

Ricky Thomas 24 votes

Democratic Primary

President

Michael Bloomberg 10 votes (Winner)

Bernie Sanders 8 votes

Cory Booker 4 votes

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente 3 votes

Julian Castro 2 votes

Tulsi Gabbard 1 vote

Amy Klobuchar 1 vote

Joseph R. Biden 1 vote

All of candidates 0 votes

U.S. Senator

Royce West 7 votes (Tie)

Serma Hernandez 7 votes (Tie)

Anne “Mama” Garcia 6 votes

All other candidates combined 10 votes

U.S. Representative

Jon Mark Hogg unopposed (Winner)