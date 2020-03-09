The First National Bank of Ballinger

Paint Rock ISD holds Mock Elections on Primary Day

by | Mar 9, 2020 | Featured, Local, News, Paint Rock

    With 100% of the precincts reporting in the Paint Rock School mock Presidential Primary elections, here are the results:

    Republican Primary

    President

    Donald Trump (incumbent)                           56 votes               (Winner)

    All other candidates combined                    11 votes

    U.S. Senator

                   Dwayne Stovall                                               23 votes               (Winner)

                   Virgil Bierschwale                                           12 votes

                   John Cornyn (incumbent)                              10 votes

                   John Castro                                                        9 votes

                   Mark Yancey                                                      5 votes

    U.S. Representative

                   August Pfluger                                                 17 votes               (Winner)

                   Robert Tucker                                                 13 votes

                   Ned Luscombe                                                  7 votes

                   Casey Gray                                                         7 votes

                   All other candidates total                             23 votes

    Texas State Representative

    Drew Darby                                                      34 votes               (Winner)

    Lynette Lucas                                                  22 votes

    Concho County Sheriff

                   Chad Miller (incumbent)                 39 votes               (Winner)

                   Don Moore                                                      16 votes

    Concho County Commissioner, Precinct 1

                   Tommy Wright                                                24 votes               (Winner)

                   Billy Alexander                                                19 votes

                   Trey Bradshaw                                                17 votes

    Concho County Constable

                   Stephen Jones                                                 35 votes               (Winner)

                   Ricky Thomas                                                  24 votes

    Democratic Primary

    President

                   Michael Bloomberg                                       10 votes               (Winner)

                   Bernie Sanders                                                  8 votes

                   Cory Booker                                                      4 votes

                   Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente                         3 votes

                   Julian Castro                                                      2 votes

                   Tulsi Gabbard                                                    1 vote

                   Amy Klobuchar                                                  1 vote

                   Joseph R. Biden                                                 1 vote

                   All of candidates                                               0 votes

    U.S. Senator

                   Royce West                                                       7 votes               (Tie)

                   Serma Hernandez                                             7 votes               (Tie)

                   Anne “Mama” Garcia                                      6 votes

                   All other candidates combined                    10 votes

    U.S. Representative

                   Jon Mark Hogg                                                unopposed          (Winner)

