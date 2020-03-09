Paint Rock ISD holds Mock Elections on Primary Day

With 100% of the precincts reporting in the Paint Rock School mock Presidential Primary elections, here are the results:
Republican Primary
President
Donald Trump (incumbent) 56 votes (Winner)
All other candidates combined 11 votes
U.S. Senator
Dwayne Stovall 23 votes (Winner)
Virgil Bierschwale 12 votes
John Cornyn (incumbent) 10 votes
John Castro 9 votes
Mark Yancey 5 votes
U.S. Representative
August Pfluger 17 votes (Winner)
Robert Tucker 13 votes
Ned Luscombe 7 votes
Casey Gray 7 votes
All other candidates total 23 votes
Texas State Representative
Drew Darby 34 votes (Winner)
Lynette Lucas 22 votes
Concho County Sheriff
Chad Miller (incumbent) 39 votes (Winner)
Don Moore 16 votes
Concho County Commissioner, Precinct 1
Tommy Wright 24 votes (Winner)
Billy Alexander 19 votes
Trey Bradshaw 17 votes
Concho County Constable
Stephen Jones 35 votes (Winner)
Ricky Thomas 24 votes
Democratic Primary
President
Michael Bloomberg 10 votes (Winner)
Bernie Sanders 8 votes
Cory Booker 4 votes
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente 3 votes
Julian Castro 2 votes
Tulsi Gabbard 1 vote
Amy Klobuchar 1 vote
Joseph R. Biden 1 vote
All of candidates 0 votes
U.S. Senator
Royce West 7 votes (Tie)
Serma Hernandez 7 votes (Tie)
Anne “Mama” Garcia 6 votes
All other candidates combined 10 votes
U.S. Representative
Jon Mark Hogg unopposed (Winner)