Powerlifting ends, but future is bright for Aguero

Alyssa Aguero reached the end of her season at the Regional Meet Friday, March 6th, just slightly missing out on qualifying for the State Powerlifting Meet in her freshman year.

She had an unfortunate start to the meet due to problems with her weight suit that caused her to not get her first lift counted even though it was a good lift. She was startled a bit and it got the best of her on her second lift. She pulled herself together and hit her last chance at squat with 265lbs to keep from bombing out early. On the bench press she did a great job and hit a new PR of 140lbs which got her back into the thick of things. Deadlift was a close battle, but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be. She hit her first lift of 255, her second lift of 265, third lift she was going for 280lbs which she needed to lift to advance. She failed the lift, but as she was leaving the platform one of the judges noticed a loading error that allowed her a relift. They gave her 2 minutes to refresh and reattempt 280 lbs. She was able to get it up, but not able to lock out therefore giving her a “no lift”. She ended up missing state by 15 lbs. It was a disappointing end to the season for Alyssa, but she knows this is only the beginning She spent the year lifting against juniors and seniors and was 15 lbs away from competing in the state finals.

Congratulations Alyssa on a tremendous year!