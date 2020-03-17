Talpa Talk 3-17-2020

Hello To All:

It has been a quiet week out here. You may recall that last week I mentioned that I had go to Dallas for a six month checkup. Well, it didn’t work out too well. We were on the road to Dallas and the “check engine” light came on.

Oh great, what is it now. Backtracked some to that big GMC dealership on the loop in Abilene. Finally got to see the service guy. He inserted the little wonder bar in the car’s port the electrical works. It indicated that the intake and exhaust camshaft solenoids were not working. The solenoids are part of a circuit. Ok, so I had no clue that there ever was such a thing. My mechanical expertise expired somewhere around 1960. The main thing was that he did have the necessary parts in stock, however it would be two days before he could get to it. Swell. I asked if it would harm the engine if I drove it that way. Long story is it might and might not. So, we came on back to Talpa. I called and got an appointment at the GM place in Ballinger for Thursday. Took it in and it took them about an hour to replace the parts.

The thing that gets my goat is that the sensors will give you an indication that something is wrong, but it doesn’t tell you what or how bad a problem it is.

There is a light that gives you an indication that a tire is low on air. Ok, but it doesn’t tell you which tire. So, you go someplace that has air and you check the tire pressure all around. Get all tires inflated to recommended pressure and the light is still on. The solution? Replace all the sensors as they can’t tell which sensor is bad. They are $60 each plus labor. I do what most people do and that is to check the pressure regular and ignore the light.

A neighbor overheated the engine because of a faulty water pump and the idiot light didn’t give a warning. Warped the heads and will take a new engine to fix it.

Now I have to start all over and get the two doctors in Dallas to schedule me on the same day. This is two months in a row that I have had to call and cancel my appointments. I got that done but nearly forgot to call and cancel motel reservation. It was past the time to cancel, 5:00pm I think, but the guy was very understanding and didn’t charge me for the night. So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob