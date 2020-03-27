Ballinger Housing Authority’s Plan to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

During this unprecedented time, the Ballinger Housing Authority’s (BHA’s) primary concern is for the health and safety of our community, residents and staff. As the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact Texas and the rest of the world, BHA is taking extra precautionary measures to limit in-person interactions as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and asking partners to call, email or mail inquiries rather than visit our offices.

BHA staff will continue to work, at this time, while we are closed to the public. We encourage the community to visit our website for important operational updates and changes.