Clarence “Butch” Ray Gayle February 27, 1948 – April 06, 2020

Clarence Ray Gayle “Butch” of Millersview, TX, passed away April 6th, 2020 at the age of 72.

Butch was born to Clarence Loren Gayle and Velma Lee Kennedy “Snooks” on February 27th, 1948. He graduated high school from Plains High school in Plains, Tx and attended Texas Tech University. He married Bobbie Lynn Craig on January 27th, 1968, and they lived in Tokio, TX; where he spent his life farming.

Butch was a devoted husband, loving father, and enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing golf with his friends.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Lynn Gayle of Millersview, TX; his son, Chris Gayle and wife Brandy of Wolfforth, TX; and their son Connor Gayle; his daughter Jodi McCormick and husband James Alonzo of Lubbock TX; and their children Brandon Proctor of Austin TX; and Stormie Wilson and husband Jeremiah of Idalou TX; and their two boys Toby and Keenan. He is also survived by his siblings; Shirley Cheek of Fort Worth, TX; Charlene Davis and husband Ralph of Portales, NM; Ronald Gayle and wife Tresa of Carrollton, TX.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents Loren and Velma Gayle.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date.