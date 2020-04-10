Tommy Mac Jobe November 13, 1946 – April 07, 2020

Tommy Mac Jobe, 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the VA nursing home in Big Spring, Texas.

Tommy was born on October 13, 1946, to W.C. (Doode) and Laura Beatrice (McCullough) Jobe in Ballinger, Texas. He served honorably in the United States Airforce, enlisting on July 6, 1966, in Abilene, Texas and discharged from service on July 6, 1970, in Fairfield, CA. He married Janis Lee Woodward on February 24, 1973, in Ballinger, Texas. Tommy lived in Odessa since 1976 working in the oilfield and retired from NOV in 2010. He was a member of Crossroads in Odessa, loved the great outdoors, woodwork, and his grandchildren. He was loved by all.

He is preceded in death by his parents W.C. and Laura Jobe, several aunts and uncles, and his grandparents.

Tommy is survived by his wife Janis Jobe of Andrews, Tx; his sons Shaun Jobe and wife Sarah of Odessa, TX and Chase Jobe and wife Christi of Andrews, Tx; grandchildren Heather, Christian, Caroline, Bridgette, Tuff, Lily, and Ethan. He is also survived by his sister Janet and husband Ron Gindlesperges of Fredericksburg, VA, brother Charles Jobe and wife Lesa of Eldorado, AR; his Uncle Weldon McCullough and wife Delores of Llano, Tx and his Aunt Ruth Jobe of Winters, Tx; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

Viewing for Tommy will be held all day Tuesday from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm but due to current executive orders, we are unable to allow more than 10 people (including staff and clergy) in our facility. A private family graveside service will be held for Tommy on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Old Runnels Cemetery. A recording of the graveside service will be available later that day. We also recommend that you follow the guidance of the CDC for helping prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in general and suggest expressing your condolences to family, friends and loved ones without personal contact. Please call 325-365-3531 to have one of our staff members sign the guestbook for you.