James Patrick Warren October 01, 1940 – April 09, 2020

James Patrick “Pat” Warren, 79 went to be with his Lord & Savior on April 9, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, April 13th at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, TX from 6:00-8:00 pm but due to current executive orders, we are unable to allow more than 10 people (including staff and clergy) in our facility. A private family service will be held Tuesday, April 14th with Myron Harford officiating.

Pat was born on October 1, 1940, in Ballinger, TX to Aubrey and Desma Warren. He will be remembered by his genuine smile, perseverance and his everlasting love for his family and friends. He served his country in the United States Army from January 27, 1964 – January 27, 1966.

He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Gaston and husband Chad of Midland, TX, his grandsons Chase Hurt and Trey Hurt and wife Elise of Midland, TX. Great-grandchildren Trinity Hurt, Jax Hurt, Sophie Flores and Ava Flores of Midland, TX. His siblings Bill Warren of San Angelo, TX, Peggy Page of San Angelo, TX, Mike Warren of Ballinger, TX and Margaret Allcorn of Abilene, TX and several nephews and nieces.

Pallbearers will be Chase Hurt, Trey Hurt, Patrick Albarado, Tyler Smith, Russell Allcorn, and Bill Patrick Warren.

A live stream of James’s service will be available later on the day of his service. We also recommend that you follow the guidance of the CDC for helping prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in general and suggest expressing your condolences to family, friends and loved ones without personal contact. Please call 325-365-3531 to have one of our staff members sign the guestbook for you.