Jean Hensley October 28, 1940 – April 09, 2020

Jean Hensley, 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her home in Ballinger, Texas.

She was born on October 28, 1940, to Earnest Eugene and Daisy Estelle (Kellogg) Smith in Coryell County, Texas. She married Charles E. Hensley on August 22, 1959, in Amherst, Texas. Jean was a founding member of the Mid-West Texas Artist’s Guild and served as its only president until her death. She was a very accomplished artist and was a member of several of the surrounding area art clubs. She entered many art shows and won many awards.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents Earnest and Daisy Smith.

She is survived by her husband Charles Hensley of Ballinger; her daughter Paula Jean Hensley of San Angelo; her sister Delores Adams of Brownwood, Texas; and brothers Raby Carl Smith of Dayton, Texas and Charles Elmo Smith of Amherst, Texas.

A private burial will take place in the near future in a family cemetery near Gatesville, Texas. Due to the current restrictions, a memorial service will be held for Jean at a later date.

