Ronald Curtis Smith November 17, 1946 – April 12, 2020

Ronald “Ronnie” Curtis Smith, 73, of Ballinger, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born to C.E. “Dude” and Christine Smith on November 17, 1946, in Ballinger, Texas. Ronnie graduated from Ballinger High School in 1965. After high school, Ronnie moved to Lubbock, Texas where he attended and played football for Texas Tech University. Ronnie was a Tool Pusher and Regional Manager for Pool Well Service for over 20 years where he and his family moved all over Texas. After his retirement from Pool, he worked for Dankworth Packing Company in Ballinger. Ronnie enjoyed watching John Wayne westerns, barbecuing, and being around his family. He was also an avid sports and outdoorsman. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Bonnie Smith; infant son, Scott Ryan Smith and the mother of his children, Jeri Lynne Smith.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Shelly Schniers and husband Howard; Kristi Smith; Barrett Smith and wife Stephanie; Jeff Smith and wife Jessica as well as 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Patti Smith Ledingham, as well as nieces, nephews, and loved ones. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Central Texas Nursing and Rehab for their love and care for him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Services will be scheduled at a later date.

